Experienced individual needed for part time Veterans Service Officer. The position will be approximately 3 days per week. Please contact April Quintana with the Saguache County Administration office for an application or printable at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov . Salary to be determined.

Call 719-655-2231 for more information.

Applications close on Friday July 30, 2021 at 3:00 P.M.

Saguache County is an EEO employer. Drug testing and a background check will be required for final applicants.