Saguache County Land Use Department is accepting applications for a full time Code Enforcement Officer. Salary to be determined on experience starting at $32,000/year. Applicants must have a valid Colorado Drivers License, must pass a criminal background check as well as a pre-employment drug test.

The employment application and job description can be found on www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov , picked up at the Saguache County Administration Office, 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO or can be emailed to you, please contact Amber Wilson at 719-655-2321. Applications will be accepted until filled.

Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.