Saguache County Land Use Department is accepting applications for a full time Code Enforcement Officer. Salary to be determined on experience starting at $32,000/year. Applicants must have a valid Colorado Drivers License, must pass a criminal background check as well as a pre-employment drug test.
The employment application and job description can be found on www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov, picked up at the Saguache County Administration Office, 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO or can be emailed to you, please contact Amber Wilson at 719-655-2321. Applications will be accepted until filled.
Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.