House fires rage in Moffat, Colorado today

An explosion started a major fire in Moffat, Colorado sometime around 4 pm. Cause unknown. It was reported that the fire started in the Crystal Stix building and spread to at least two other homes. All area fire departments responded. It is reported that the fire is now under control.

Moffat does not have any fire hydrants and fire trucks were hauling water from the Moffat School and a nearby rancher’s well.



No injuries have been reported but there are possible dog deaths.