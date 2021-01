Custom built residence. Recent construction in Crestone Chalet 1 on greenbelt. ~1200 sq. ft., 2BR, 2bath, dumpster/mud room, vaulted ceiling, covered porch, energy efficient, passive solar, super insulated, internet ready, no fossil fuels, many extras. 1 mile from town on paved road. Short walk to park & fire station. Friendly engineer owner/handyman next door. $1500/mo. 1st lease until spring, then yearly. $1500 deposit + 1st & last mo. rent. 719-937-7691 or wizwho@gmail.com.

See rabbitwhole.com/MoonlightHouse/ for more.