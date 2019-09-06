Move-in ready. 2400 sq ft. 1 ½ acre lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath. Large open area, family room, kitchen, and dining room. On demand water heater, furnace and great wood stove. Artesian water etc. $225,000 Call Angie 719-650-5066 angelicaleroy@gmail.com
