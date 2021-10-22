3br/2bath, fenced yard, W/D, propane, great views, NS,NP, first and last months rent, deposit and references required. Minimum 6 months lease. $1200/mo. 970-275-4480 bacacasitahouse@gmail.com
Related Posts
Moffat Consolidated School District is looking for an energetic and team playing food service employee.
September 20, 2021
BACA GRANDE WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET and NOTICE OF INTENT TO FIX OR INCREASE FEES, RATES, TOLLS, PENALTIES OR CHARGES FOR WATER AND/OR SANITARY SEWER SERVICE
October 18, 2021
Reliable Carpentry
September 1, 2021
AVISO DE ELECCIONES COORDINADAS DE 2021 DEL CONDADO DE SAGUACHE
September 16, 2021
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
55°Feels like: 55°F
Sunny
7:19am6:16pm MDT
Wind: 6mph SE
Humidity: 18%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 5
SatSunMon
61/34°F
61/30°F
66/37°F
61/30°F
66/37°F
Vote Yes
Upcoming Events
-
Orgs offering support, info on advance directives & Threshold ChoirOctober 23 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
-
Crestone Food BankOctober 30 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Crestone End of Life Project registration partyOctober 30 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
-
HalloweenOctober 31
-
Crestone’s Annual Halloween Trunk or TreatOctober 31 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- ORDINANCE # 2021-002
- House in Casita Park 3br/2bath, fenced yard, W/D, propane, great views, NS,NP, first and last months rent, deposit and references required. Minimum 6 months lease. $1200/mo. 970-275-4480 bacacasitahouse@gmail.com
- Rodent Mitigation
- Remembering the Roots: Threshold of the Liminal
- For Lease 3BR/2Bath
- Firewood Aspen Spruce Mix
- RV RETREAT SPACES in S. ARIZONA
- Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District is accepting applications to fill a full time position for a Utility Maintenance Worker
- BACA GRANDE WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET and NOTICE OF INTENT TO FIX OR INCREASE FEES, RATES, TOLLS, PENALTIES OR CHARGES FOR WATER AND/OR SANITARY SEWER SERVICE
- Accepting Bids for Structural Engineer of the Saguache County Museum.
- Group seeks equitable broadband access; Individual needed to spearhead outreach
- Crestone Food Bank Many great people answered the call to serve