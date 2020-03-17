HRRMC expands restrictions during COVID-19 outbreak

SALIDA, Colo.— To help protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is broadening its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following changes are in effect as of Tuesday, March 17.

Based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all elective surgeries are postponed until further notice. Urgent and emergent surgeries and emergent pain procedures will continue to be performed.

The hospital will begin notifying patients scheduled for elective surgeries of this change immediately.

Only two public entrances will remain open on the main campus. Patients and visitors may enter either through the main hospital entrance or through the doors to the Outpatient Pavilion by the retail pharmacy.

The hospital gift shop is closed and the hospital cafe is no longer open to visitors. The Dietary Department will continue to provide meals to inpatients and staff.

The therapy dog program is temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 precautions.

These changes are in addition to the visitor restrictions that went into effect March 13. No visitors are allowed in the inpatient units of the hospital, with the following exceptions:

Family Birthing Center, Infusion, Dialysis, Oncology: One symptom-free visitor per patient. Visitor must pass a clinical screening.

Emergency Department: No visitors, with the exception of one symptom-free guardian per minor (under the age of 18).

Emergency, ICU, and Medical/Surgical departments:Exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis for one symptom-free visitor if it is determined to be best for the patient. The visitor must pass a clinical screening before entering the unit.

Since this situation is still evolving, additional changes may occur. Please check hrrmc.com for the latest updates or call 719-530-2217.