HRRMC reports death of COVID-19 positive patient

SALIDA, Colo. – The death of a Chaffee County resident related to COVID-19 occurred the morning of April 17, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.

The known positive COVID-19 case was a 67-year-old female and resident of Columbine Manor Care Center. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had multiple comorbidities. She was admitted to HRRMC the evening of Monday, April 13 for conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

“We are saddened to report another death likely due to COVID-19 complications, and we continue to treat our patients with diligence and have the utmost commitment to their care, no matter their current medical status,” said HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko.

This is the sixth death in Chaffee County with a COVID-19 diagnosis, as a fifth death reportedly occurred last night, who was a resident at Columbine Manor.

One COVID-19 positive patient is currently being treated at HRRMC.

Public Health has confirmed that Chaffee County currently has 56 positive COVID-19 cases. This number includes presumptive positives who have not officially been tested.

HRRMC, Public Health, Emergency Management and community organizations continue to coordinate efforts to keep the county as informed as possible on all updates.

For additional information on COVID-19 as it pertains to HRRMC, please visit hrrmc.com or call 719-530- 2217.