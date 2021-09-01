Private and quiet. Separate entrance, parking, screened porch, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room/kitchen, $800. Includes gas/elec, Wifi, trash. Dog lovers preferred. First, last, security and references a must. Inquire: 303 941 4342
