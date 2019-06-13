Saguache County Department of Social Services is now accepting applications for the position of Income Maintenance Technician. Position determines eligibility and benefit delivery for Medicaid, Food assistance, Colorado Works, and other income assistance programs. No degree or specialized training necessary, but includes a great opportunity for State training. Bilingual ability is preferred and given consideration, but not required. Starting salary is $2080.00 per month, or more depending on experience. Applications and complete job descriptions are available at 605 Christy Ave., Saguache, Colorado, by visiting the Saguache County website at SaguacheCounty.net or by calling (719) 655-2537 and requesting one be mailed. Completed applications must be received by Saguache County Social Services no later than 4:00 pm. on June 28, 2019. Saguache is an Equal Opportunity Employer.