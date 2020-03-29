Information for COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized

The Crestone Eagle • April, 2020

—­San Luis Valley Health

The following instructions are for people who have or might have novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and their families or caregivers.

1. Stay home. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care, until your healthcare provider says it is OK (this can be up to 7 days and at least 72 hours after all symptoms have subsided without having to take medication). Do not go to work, school or public areas, and do not use public transportation or taxis.

2. Separate yourself from other people in your home. As much as possible, stay in a different room from other people in your home. If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you must be in the same room as other people, wear a face mask to prevent spreading germs to others.

3. Avoid visitors. Keep small children, elderly people, those with weak immune systems or chronic health conditions away. This includes people with diabetes, chronic heart or lung or kidney conditions, and pregnant patients.

4. Cover coughs and sneezes. To prevent spreading germs to others, when coughing or sneezing cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve. Throw used tissues in a lined trash can, and immediately wash hands with soap and water.

5. Keep hands clean. Wash hands often and thoroughly, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available and if hands are not visibly dirty. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

6. Avoid sharing household items. Do not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people in the home. These items should be washed thoroughly after use with soap and warm water.

7. Clean all “high touch” surfaces, such as counters, tabletops, door knobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables, every day using household disinfectants. Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, body fluids and/or secretions or excretions on them.

8. Monitor illness. If your illness gets worse, seek medical care. Call the COVID-19 triage line (719-589-2511 press 9) and tell them that you have, or might have COVID-19 or you suspect you are getting worse. This will help get you to the appropriate location for treatment with proper notification to the staff expecting you.

9. It is recommended that you seek medical care for serious symptoms such as: difficulty breathing, can’t keep fluids down, dehydration, confusion, chest pain, or other serious symptoms. People with life-threatening symptoms should go to the ER or call 911. Notify the 911 dispatch that you may have COVID-19 to allow the EMS providers to take the necessary precautions.

10. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids such as water, sports drinks, electrolyte drinks. If not contraindicated, use Tylenol for fever control and body aches.