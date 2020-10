Information for missing man sought

Rumors are flying about the supposed death of local Zeven Garcia. There are no reports in Saguache, Alamosa, or Conejos Counties of discovery of a body that could be Zeven. Sheriff Dan Warwick would like anyone with FACTUAL information to please call him at 719-655-2544. You can give information without going on record. Zeven has been missing for going on two weeks.