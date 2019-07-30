The Board of Saguache County Commissioners is seeking competitive bids for roof repairs to the Saguache County Courthouse located at 501 4th Street, Saguache, Colorado.

Work should include labor and materials for:

1) Complete removal of old shingles and materials. 2) Complete shingling of roof. 3) Water proof sealing of all roof structures.

The Bidder agrees to execute a contract for services within ten days from the date when the written Notice of Award is delivered at the address given on this Bid Proposal. The submission of the Bid constitutes an agreement, and it shall not be withdrawn after the Bid Opening for a period of thirty days.

Sealed bids will be received from qualified contractors until August 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.. Bids may to be mailed to Saguache County Administrator, PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or delivered to 505 3th Street, Saguache, CO 81149.

Bids will be opened on August 6, 2019. Saguache County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and Women Business enterprises are encouraged to submit competitive bids for this work.

Contact Persons: Glen W. Simpson, Saguache County Administrator, PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149, 719-850-0140, gsimpson@saguachecounty-co.gov