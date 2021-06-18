2021 GRAVEL CRUSHING SERVICES Work under this project involves gravel crushing operation on location at a County owned and permitted pit. The County is requesting two (2) useable products. The County will assume all reclamation responsibilities. The following is a breakdown of the quantities planned at each location:

Location: Cooper Pit HBP (EX) (MOD): 75,000 tons 1/2″ Chips: 7,500 tons

The County intends to award the contract to the responsible bidder whose submittal, conforming to the Invitation to Bid, will be most advantageous to the County of Saguache, price and other factors considered.