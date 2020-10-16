Is My Vote Safe?

by Sandia Belgrade

Trish Gilbert, Saguache County Clerk and Recorder, has provided the latest information on election security and procedures. When we look at the safeguards her department is providing, we can feel confident our vote is secure.

• Use the drop box in your area if you can. Each is cemented into the ground. Each has 24 hour camera surveillance. Certified staff collects the ballots from each drop box at regular intervals on Oct 16th; Oct 23rd; Oct 30th; Nov 2nd; Nov 3rd. The 24-Hour Drop Boxes close on Election Day, Nov 3rd, at 7:00 pm. All ballots from all 24-Hour Drop Boxes will be picked up at 7 p.m. on Nov 3rd.

• In Saguache the drop box is at the County Courthouse (South Parking Lot) at 501 4th street in Saguache. In Crestone, it is located on the west side of the Mercantile grocery store. In Center it is at the Town Hall on 294 Worth Street.

• If you plan on voting in person at the county courthouse, strict guidelines are in place. First, you will have to make an appointment. In person voters will be scheduled every 15 minutes. Those in vehicles will be scheduled every half hour starting at 8:30 am. You will be screened before entering, and if someone is sick they will be turned away. You need to wear a mask. If you prefer to be without a mask, you are urged to use a ballot drop box. The voting services and polling center will open on October 19th. It will be located inside the Saguache County Courthouse at 501 4th street on the ground level. Voting surfaces will be stringently cleaned.

• Some people question whether a ballot that comes in the mail is real or valid. You can go to the courthouse to assure you have a “real” ballot.

• Our county uses the Tyler voting system, which is approved by the state.

To check the status of your ballot visit To check the status of your ballot visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov

Gilbert wants voters to have confidence that their vote will be counted. Voting records are kept for 24 months. All staff are certified for state elections, and each one is putting themselves at risk to safeguard your vote. Despite the turbulent atmosphere of 2020, our county has a trustworthy democratic process.