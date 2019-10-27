As of Sunday, October 27 at 5:30 pm James “ Jaime” Stewart is still at large. On 10/26/2019 at approximately 7:10 pm a male inmate managed to escape from the Saguache County Jail. His name is James “ Jaime” Stewart. He is 6 foot 1 inch and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Mr. Stewart was currently being jailed for violation of parole and has been known to have violent tendencies. If seen please do not try to apprehend and call 911 immediately.

Do not pick up any hitchhikers that resembles him. Sheriff is advising that you keep your doors and windows locked.