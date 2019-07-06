MOSCA, Colo. – The Jicarilla Apache have a longtime connection with Great Sand Dunes. For centuries here in this unique landscape, they have hunted, gathered, danced, and collected black magnetite sand for paintings.

On July 13, members of the tribe will share their culture through a variety of art forms during this special event. From 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, informal storytelling, crafts, and sharing will take place at the Great Sand Dunes Visitor Center. Then at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm, the Jicarilla Apache Mundo Dancers will take the stage at the park Amphitheater for two colorful 30-minute presentations.

Regular park entrance fees are in effect, but the events themselves are free. Check the park website at www.nps.gov/grsa for current and forecast conditions, recreational activities, and other information.

This cultural event is sponsored by Friends of the Dunes.

www.greatsanddunes.org to learn more.

