This position is open for immediate hire.

The Town of Crestone seeks a Deputy Clerk. The pay range is $20.00-$23.00 per hour, depending on experience. This position is in-person for 32 hours per week, Monday-Thursday, with some extra hours required on occasion for meetings and municipal court. The Town pays for all training and offers full health and dental insurance benefits after a 90-day probationary period.

The ideal candidate exhibits excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong organizational skills, a desire to pursue future training opportunities, the ability to maintain confidentiality and discretion, exercises common sense and good judgment, is a strong self-starter, and has the ability to readily adapt to quickly-changing goals in a team-based work environment.

Previous work experience in municipal government and a basic familiarity with accounting principles are preferred.

A complete job description and employment application form can be found at townofcrestone.colorado.gov.

The employment application can be downloaded here:

Completed applications can be submitted in one of three ways:

– Via the secure payment slot located to the right of the entrance to Town Hall (108 W. Galena Ave.)

– Via email to crestonetownoffice@gmail.com

– Via USPS to PO Box 64, Crestone, CO 81131

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.