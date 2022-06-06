Area Agency on Aging (South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc.) is in need of a MEAL SERVER and HOMEBOUND DELIVERY DRIVERS in the community of Crestone for the opening of a new Senior Meal Site. Meal Server must have K nowledge and Experience in nutrition and the ability to manage a meal site serving meals to congregate individuals as well as preparing outgoing meals for homebound clients. Driver(s) will deliver “Meals on Wheels” home-delivered meals to homebound persons in and surrounding areas of Crestone. In both positions, MUST be able to handle the responsibility and show stability and maturity to work independently and have knowledge and experience with documentation. Training will be available for both positions. Days/Hours of Operation: Mon., Wed., Fri., 10:00 – 1:30. Background check required. Please call 719-589-4511 for Applications & job descriptions. Serious inquiries only . Nutrition Program is administered by SLV Area Agency on Aging (South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc.). South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc. is non-profit providing programs/services to assist individuals 60+ in leading independent, meaningful and dignified lives in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc. is an EOE. Employment application MUST BE COMPLETED.