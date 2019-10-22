Blazing Mountain Retreat Center is currently seeking a Kitchen Manager to manage all aspects of planning and preparing retreat meals. The Kitchen Manager supervises and participates in the prep and execution of meals, training and supervision of kitchen staff and volunteers, performs food operation management tasks, and models behavior that supports contemplative practice in a retreat experience. To apply please visit: https://apply.workable.com/dharma-ocean/j/F439057BEC/
