Join La Puente Staff & Community members for H.O.P.E. Week September 25th-September 29th 2019. H.O.P.E. Week. or Homeless Outreach and Prevention Education week is a series of events meant to bring the community together to learn about homelessness in the San Luis Valley and the community based programs to alleviate and prevent homelessness. La Puente will host 3 events throughout the week.

Events include a Candlelight Vigil as we walk in solidarity for the homeless in our community. The Candle light Vigil will be held September 25th at 6:30 PM this event will start at La Puente’s Shelter and end at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Stone Soup an educational for the children at the Alamosa Elementary School will be held on September 26th. Volunteers are needed for this event if you would like to participate please contact Autumn at director.vegi@lapuente.net.

On Sunday, September 29th starting at 12PM La Puente will host a Shelter open house BBQ and resource fair. All community members are invited to the Shelter open house BBQ and resource fair with housing, health, and employment resources. There will free food, music, and family friendly activities. Information about these events can be found at lapuentehome.org/events/. For more information call 719-587-3499 or email communitycoordinator@lapuente.net

La Puente Home Contact: Nicole Rodriguez

719.587.3499