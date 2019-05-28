San Luis Valley Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) will be conducting a record and file update this summer. We will be destroying all special education records of students whose files have been closed since July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2014. This effects students from Alamosa, Centennial, Center Creede, Del Norte, Moffat, Monte Vista, Mountain Valley, North Conejos, Sanford, Sangre de Cristo, Sargent, Sierra Grande and South Conejos school districts. If any students or guardians want their complete file you can request it from the SLV BOCES office at 719 589-5851 on or before July 1, 2019. Please include students Name, date of birth and your relationship to the student. Identification will be required.