The Seven Peaks Music Festival just announced the lineup for this year’s festival in Villa Grove. Dierks Bently, Morgan Wallen, Tracy Lawrence, Ashley McBryde, Hardy, Jordan Davis, and Old Crow Medicine Show lead the lineup with twenty acts listed so far.

This Labor Day weekend, the northern San Luis Valley will be host to the largest event in the history of Saguache County, after Saguache County commissioners granted Live Nation a special use permit for up to 20,000 attendees.

“I can’t overstate how much it means to be able to say that Seven Peaks is officially coming back,” said Dierks Bentley. “We found the perfect new location for the festival in Villa Grove. Everyone knows how much I love Colorado and how important it was for me to find a home for this one-of-a-kind event that encompasses all the magic of the beauty of the state.”