PURSUANT TO THE LIQUOR LAWS OF THE STATE OF COLORADO AND BY ORDER OF CRS 44-3-411, THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING ON JUNE 14, 2021 AT 1:30 VIA ZOOM DURING THE REGULAR JUNE BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING. CASSANDRA GRAEFF OF CRESTONE , COLORADO HAS REQUESTED THAT THE LICENSING OFFICIALS OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE APPROVE A BEER AND WINE LIQUOR LICENSE FOR BUCK’S PIZZA AT 231 S. ALDER ST.

TO ACCESS THE ZOOM MEETING, GO TO HTTPS://TOWNOFCRESTONE.COLORADO.GOV/ AND CLICK ON THE JUNE 14 BOARD MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT, AN AGENDA WITH LINK WILL BE POSTED AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING.