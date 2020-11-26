The Crestone Eagle • November, 2020

Living Wisdom Village, Elders Creating Community

by Barbara Hoeppner

We’re still here! Though our sign in front of the fire station has been removed, Crestone Peak Community Housing’s (CPCH) project, developing affordable housing for those 55+, continues. Our research to find the very best sustainable and environmentally friendly housing has been ongoing and is drawing to a close.

Now we are is the step-by-step process of the development of a village. Next on the to-do list is hiring an architect for Living Wisdom Village, Elders Creating Community. CPCH has issued an invitation to bid for this position. An architect will be selected before the end of November.

We now have a waiting list of potential residents. If you think that you might want to be on it or have questions, please contact Akia Tanara at 719-256-4037.

Check out our recently developed new website at www.livingwisdomvillage.org. Our website was developed by new board member John Alfano, a fairly new resident of the Grants from California. John has been a part of the start-up of many new businesses and a whiz in the computer industry. We feel blessed to have him on the board.