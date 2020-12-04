The Crestone Eagle • December, 2020

Living Wisdom Village is happening!

by Barbara Hoeppner

Happy New Year Everyone, especially those who have signed on to take up residence at Living Wisdom Village, Elders Creating Community. You’ll be able to start moving in during the late fall of 2021 according to your number on the wait list!

The Board of Directors of Crestone Peak Community Housing is proud to announce that it has decided to partner with IndieDwell, a company out of Pueblo whose mission is to deliver healthy, durable, sustainable and energy-efficient homes at affordable prices. (Check them out on the internet and YouTube) These modular homes (and we’ve studied a lot of them) are of the best quality to meet the needs of an environmentally conscious community such as ours. By the time this edition of the newspaper comes out, we’ll have hired an architect to lay out our village on our 4.6 acres of land above Crestone Charter School. We’re excited!

All of this is happening due to four things: past and present board members, the hiring of Akia Tanara, our project manager, whose expertise in the area of community development and grant writing is outstanding, and the financial support of our community. (Without your support, we would not be where we are today!) Not to forget our board president Kirsten Schreiber, who took on this position as a novice, learned what she needed to learn and has kept us together and on top of things all the way. She’s is an incredible woman!

The need for financial support is ongoing. The continued support from the County Commissioners of Saguache County has been a real blessing. They’ve been helping us out since we first began our project in 2009. (We had a 3-year hiatus during the past recession.) We recently received a $55,000 grant from the NextFifty Initiative, a foundation which is seeking projects of an innovative nature poised to change the concept and improve the quality of aging in Colorado. The grant they so generously gave us has enabled CPCH to hire an architect and take us through the next steps of the design phase of Living Wisdom Village.

In closing, we, the board of Crestone Peak Community Housing, wish you all happy and safe holidays and all the best for a Happy New Year! If you’d like to join us as a board member, please contact Akia Tanara online at akia@fairpoint.net or to make a donation to Crestone Peak Community Housing, mail it to CPCH Box 911, Crestone, CO 81131 or check us out online at LivingWisdomVillage.org.