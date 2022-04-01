In Crestone on 1/2 acre. Children and pets welcome, fenced yard, W/D, wood stove, MJ friendly, grid-tied solar with established garden space. 4122 E. April Ave. $500 a month. Will consider some trade for property maintenance. Contact youvegottobekiddingme@gmail.com.
