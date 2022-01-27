Bedroom and bathroom have fabulous views of the Rockies. One person only. Share kitchen, living area, and fireplace. No pets as a dog is already in residence. Looking for responsible considerate individual to share expenses and maintenance. Meditators welcome. Available February 20. Bedroom unfurnished. Email Rdauber@igc.org
