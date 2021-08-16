I have fifteen years of property experience. A degree in Landscape/greenhouse management, permaculture, soil building/water/harvesting. Master gardener and certified herbalist. Certified Holistic chef and nutrition educator. Yoga instructor, licensed massage therapist and skin care professional. I can also help with grocery shopping, housecleaning, pet care and house sitting. Salary is negotiable, depending on time commitment and services provided. Excellent references. Susan 303-518-0565
