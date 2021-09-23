Limited time slots available. For appointment call (719-589-4511)

October 15th Costilla County

9:00 – 4:00 Costilla County Senior Citizens Center, 1101 Salazar Street, San Luis, CO

October 19th Alamosa County

9:00 – 3:00 Alamosa Senior Center, 92 Colorado Ave., Alamosa CO

October 29th Mineral County

10:00 – 4:00 Mineral County Public Health, 802 Rio Grande Ln, Creede, CO

November 5th Saguache / Alamosa County

9:00 – 4:00 Crestone Mercantile Grocery, 191 E. Galena, Crestone, CO

November 9th Rio Grande County

9:00 – 4:00 Annex Building, Rio Grande County, 965 6th St., Del Norte, CO

November 18th Conejos County

9:00 – 3:00 Northerners Senior Center, 413 Main St., La Jara, CO

November 30th Saguache County

9:00-4:00 Center Housing Authority, 138 Worth, Center, CO

Bring any current insurance cards and all medications in the bottle or package; there may be initials after the names of each medication that we need, as well as dosages and strength. Provided by the SHIP/SMP Counselors at

South-Central Colorado Seniors Inc.,

Area Agency on Aging

(719-589-4511)