Limited time slots available. For appointment call (719-589-4511)
October 15th Costilla County
9:00 – 4:00 Costilla County Senior Citizens Center, 1101 Salazar Street, San Luis, CO
October 19th Alamosa County
9:00 – 3:00 Alamosa Senior Center, 92 Colorado Ave., Alamosa CO
October 29th Mineral County
10:00 – 4:00 Mineral County Public Health, 802 Rio Grande Ln, Creede, CO
November 5th Saguache / Alamosa County
9:00 – 4:00 Crestone Mercantile Grocery, 191 E. Galena, Crestone, CO
November 9th Rio Grande County
9:00 – 4:00 Annex Building, Rio Grande County, 965 6th St., Del Norte, CO
November 18th Conejos County
9:00 – 3:00 Northerners Senior Center, 413 Main St., La Jara, CO
November 30th Saguache County
9:00-4:00 Center Housing Authority, 138 Worth, Center, CO
Bring any current insurance cards and all medications in the bottle or package; there may be initials after the names of each medication that we need, as well as dosages and strength. Provided by the SHIP/SMP Counselors at
South-Central Colorado Seniors Inc.,
Area Agency on Aging
(719-589-4511)