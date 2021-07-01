This counseling position will work one on one with students from elementary to 12th grade on career planning. Another key component of this position is implementing social and emotional resources to all students. This position will be an all-around “go to person” for the students.

Qualifications:

∙ Master’s or higher degree in School Counseling as defined by accreditation by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling or Related Educational Programs ∙ Colorado State Certification/Special Service Provider Endorsement

For more information and to apply, please go to www.moffatschools.org or call the school at 719-745- 0500.

MCSD #2 is an equal opportunity employer.