Colorado Department of Transportation Closed Hwy 285 from the south side of Poncha Pass as of 2PM yesterday, Friday 1/17 due to multi car crashes and ground blizzards. A 10 to 12 car crash at mile marker 111 and a 3 car crash at mile marker 112 occurred

around 2PM

. Colorado State Patrol said as of

4PM Friday

the crashes caused property damage but no injuries were reported. As of 8AM Saturday, January 18 the section of Hwy 285 to Hwy 17 is still closed.