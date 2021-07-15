FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Date: July 14, 2021 Time: 7:44am

Multiple Vehicle SBI Crash

Conejos County– The Colorado State Patrol is investigatinga multiple vehicle crash on Highway 285 at Mile Post 24.

At approximately 7:44 am on July 14, 2021, a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Darrin Sisneros 18 of Alamosa, was traveling northbound on Colorado 285. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Licha Lopez of Manassa, was traveling northbound on Colorado 285. A 2016 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer driven by Matthew Gabaldon 37 of Albuquerque, NM, was traveling southbound on Colorado 285. A 2014 red Chevy Cruze driven by Michelle Crowther 26 of Sanford, was traveling northbound on Colorado 285. A 2012 blue Chevy Cruze driven by Danallansy Gonzalez of Sanford, was traveling northbound on Colorado 285. A 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Steven Garcia 30 of Romeo, was traveling northbound on Colorado 285. The Ford Ranger collided with the rear-end of the Ford Mustang. The Ford Ranger traveled into the southbound lane and collided with the front end of the Peterbilt. The Ford Ranger rotated counter clockwise and struck the trailer being pulled by the Peterbilt. The Ford Ranger then traveled into the northbound shoulder and collided with the red Chevy Cruze. The blue Chevy Cruze and the GMC Terrain were struck with debris from the collisions. Thedriver and passenger from the Ford Ranger were ejected from the vehicle during rotation.

The driver of the Ford Ranger sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center (SLVRMC) Alamosa, by ambulance. The passenger of the Ford Ranger sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to SLVRMC La Jara, by ambulance. The driver of the red Chevy Cruze sustained moderate injuries and was transported to SLVRMC Alamosa, by ambulance.

No seatbelts were used in the Ford Ranger, but were used by all other vehicles. Drugs and alcohol are not a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. If you have any questions please contact Trooper Hollibaugh with the Vehicular Crimes Unit 970-385-1675.