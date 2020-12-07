Murder in Saguache

By Mary Lowers

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) with help from the Colorado Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)is investigating a murder in the Town of Saguache in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 6. According to a CBI Press Release, SCSO deputies responding to a 4:30AM call were dispatched to a house on the 800 block of Gunnison Ave in Saguache. They found a badly injured Salida man in his fifties. The man whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family died as a result of his injuries.

Law enforcement is looking for suspect Donald Garcia, 45, in connection with the death. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. The public should not approach him. Call 911 or the SCSO, 719 655 2544 if you see Garcia or have information.