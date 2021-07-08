The Crestone Eagle • June, 2021

Native Plant Society now in Crestone

by David Lee

In Colorado, students of native plants and plant communities belong to the Colorado Native Plant Society, perhaps 1,500 members. Several Crestonians have been members for many years. Most of the activities of the Society, gardening workshops, field trips, meetings and more, occur through six chapters, which cover the geography of the state. Well, almost, because a large area between the other chapters is the San Luis Valley. The valley is an extraordinarily rich area for species and communities, and perhaps the least studied area in the state.

All that has changed, because we now have a San Luis Valley Chapter (the seventh) and primarily based in Crestone. This is all due to the energy and organizing skills of a professional botanist, Carol English, who moved to Crestone during the past year. Long active in the Society, Carol has recruited the members and organized our successful application. We now have about twenty members from throughout the valley and have already held two plant learning workshops in May.

The next study venue will be on South Crestone Creek, held on the morning of June 6. To learn more about the society and our new chapter, and to sign up for these field investigations, contact Carol at slvchapterpresident@gmail.com.