By Tom Dessain

Crestone Performances Inc (CPI), is a 501c3 community service organization entering its’ 19th year. Unique, part-time opportunities have opened-up with CPI. We are looking for four jobs to be filled by one or more people. Our current assistant, who does it all, is relocating out of state. The jobs are bookkeeping using QuickBooks, running a Carnival at schools, web site work and then being an office/administration assistant with skills in graphics, proof reading, computers and secretarial work. We run four programs for youth that educate, entertain and enable students to experience and participate in the Arts. They are: a carnival, an Open Mic, a Scholarship Program and cultural/educational presentations in schools. We also run a Community Service Program which supplies and enables the production of local community events. The jobs are all about enhancing the life of students and communities.

Send resume to: CPI, P.O. Box 6, Crestone CO 81131or email to tomdessain@yahoo.com.

Call with questions at 719-256-4533