The Crestone Eagle • May, 2021

NHN Yard Sale & phonebook coming out

by Mary Lowers

Neighbors helping Neighbors (NHN), your local non-profit helping folks in crisis in Crestone, the Baca, Moffat and northeast Saguache County for nearly three decades is gearing up for our annual BIG Yard Sale. Spirit willing and the COVID numbers stay down, NHN is planning on holding the sale intown on the first Saturday in June which this year will be June 5. This traditional fundraiser is fun and a great way to kick off the summer. The sale boasts a huge inventory of everything under the sun. If you have big items to donate and could use a pickup please call Mary @ 256-4185 to get a pickup scheduled.

The NHN phone book will be out and for sale May 15 at the Dark Skies block party. It was a challenge this year with our community growing by leaps and bounds to get the phone book together. Big thanks to all the volunteers who helped, the NHN Board, and particularly to Meryl Ennis, Cliff Rodriguez, and Lori Sunflower who worked so hard to make this happen.