Do you fantasize about the workplace culture of your dreams? About the ways you would, if you could, make something outstanding happen for the Saguache County community? About having the kind of team that would inspire each other to do good while having fun? How about having permission to create, innovate, fail, start over and succeed? |

If you are someone who possesses excellent customer service skills, current tech skills and a passion for serving the community, consider applying to Northern Saguache County Library District for one of several open positions.

Positions are currently open for a District Manager, Creative Programming Director, and Technical Services Manager. Hourly pay ranges from $16.50 to $18. Go to https://nscld.colibraries.org for full job descriptions. To apply, please send a non-traditional, creative letter of application to librarydirector@nsclibrarydistrict.org. In it, tell us why libraries matter in a digital age. Also, indicate which position(s) interest you. Attach a copy of your resume and your full contact information. Application deadline is January 15 at 11 pm