Per Colorado Revised Statute 1-5-205, Saguache County Clerk & Recorder, Trish Gilbert, announces that the 2021 Coordinated Election will be held on Tuesday, NOVEMBER 2, 2021. Ballots will be mailed to all active, registered voters beginning on OCTOBER 8, 2021. The ballot packet will include: 1 Ballot, 1 Secrecy Sleeve/Instructions, and 1 Return Envelope. Voters will mark their ballot, insert it into the Secrecy Sleeve/Instructions, insert this into the Return Envelope, SIGN the envelope where indicated and mail or return the voted ballot to the Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) at the Clerk’s office in the Saguache County Courthouse, 501 4th St., Saguache. The VSPC will be open from Monday, OCTOBER 18th through Tuesday, NOVEMBER 2nd, Monday through Friday, from

8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.; on Saturday, OCTOBER 30th, from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.; and on Election Day NOVEMBER 2nd, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Voted ballots may also be deposited into the Ballot Drop Boxes at the following locations: the south parking lot of the Courthouse, 501 4th St., Saguache; Crestone Mercantile located at 182 E Galena Ave., Crestone; Haskins Building, 294 Worth St., Center; Town of Sargents, 360 County Rd 31 XX, Sargents. Beginning OCTOBER 8th, the drop boxes will be available 24 hours each day until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots must be received by 7:00p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted. Postmarks do not count.

Trish Gilbert

Clerk and Recorder