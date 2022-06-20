Notice is hereby given that the property owned by the Baca Grande Water & Sanitation

District located south of County Road T, shall be considered for a 195’ Telecommunications

Tower, pursuant to local and federal regulations.

This community meeting is to be held on the 24 th Day of August 2022 Via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81316449558?pwd=S3pVNUdrRFAwVURrcTVvZ0lYdUFNUT09

at 6PM or as soon thereafter as possible. Please submit questions to info@bacawater.com by the 1 st Day of August 2022 to aid in responses during said meeting.