Notice is hereby given that the regular election will be held in the Town of Crestone, Colorado on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. This election will select two trustees, one mayor and will determine the outcome on one referred measure.

The ballot will contain two (2) candidates for two open Trustee positions:

C. Kimberly S. Martinez and Benjamin J. Byer; and two (2) candidates

For Mayor: Adam Kinney and Kairina Danforth ;

And one referred measure as follows:

Ballot Title:

AN AMENDMENT TO ORDINANCE # 2000-1 (WHICH ENACTED A 3% SALES TAX FOR THE TOWN OF CRESTONE) INCREASING THE TOWN SALES TAX BY 0.5% TO A TOTAL OF 3.5% ON THE RETAIL SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE TOWN OF CRESTONE

BALLOT ISSUE:

SHALL THE TOWN OF CRESTONE’S TAXES BE INCREASED BY UP TO $60,000.00 (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR INCREASE) AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER THROUGH THE ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE # 2000-1, INCREASING THE SALES TAX ESTABLISHED BY SAID ORDINANCE BY 0.5% ON THE SALE OF TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY AT RETAIL RESULTING IN A TOTAL TOWN SALES TAX OF 3.5%, THE PROCEEDS OF WHICH SHALL BE DEPOSITED INTO THE TOWN GENERAL FUND AND ALLOCATED TO THE WATER AND SEWER ENTERPRISE FUNDS FOR OPERATIONAL EXPENSES EFFECTIVE APRIL 7, 2020, AND SHALL SUCH REVENUES CONSTITUTE A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE, NOTWITHSTANDING ANY REVENUE OR EXPENDITURE LIMITATION CONTAINED IN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW?

Yes No

The election is to be held as a Mail Ballot election. Active registered voters will receive a ballot by mail. Ballots may be submitted by return mail, or in person at Town Hall (108 W. Galena Ave. Crestone, CO). Town Hall is open for election business from 9:00 am-2:00 pm Monday through Thursday, and from 7:00 am-7:00 pm on Election Day. All voted ballots must be received by the Crestone Town Clerk by 7:00 pm on Election Day.

To be eligible to vote in this election, you must be at least eighteen (18) years of age; be a citizen of the United States; have been a resident of the Town of Crestone for at least twenty two (22) days immediately preceding the election; and be registered to vote on Election Day.

For questions, please contact Town Clerk Allyson Ransom at (719) 256-4313.

Allyson Ransom

Town Clerk

Town of Crestone