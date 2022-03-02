To be eligible to vote in this election, you must be at least 18 years of age; be a citizen of the United States; have been a resident of the State of Colorado for at least 22 days preceding the election and registered to vote on Election Day.

The regular election will select four Trustees and include one Issue as follows:

Ballot Title: Reallocation of a Portion of Dedicated Sales Tax to a Special Reserve Fund for Water and Sewer Capital Improvements.

The regular ballot will contain candidates for Trustee as follows: Daya Scheide; Stephen J. Hume, Adam Kinney,Notice is hereby given that the regular election and a special recall election will be held in the Town of Crestone, Colorado on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Kizzen N. Laki, Ginny Ducale.

The recall election ballot will contain a question for whether to recall Mayor Kairina Danforth and a question to elect one candidate as follows: Carl O. Cole.

The election is to be held as a Mail Ballot Election. Active registered voters will receive a ballot by mail. Ballots may be submitted by return mail, or in person at Crestone Town Hall, 108 W. Galena Ave., 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All voted ballots must be received by the Crestone Town Clerk by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Attention: If mailing your ballot, please verify that you have affixed adequate postage.

Attention: If returning your ballot in person to Crestone Town Hall, please knock on the front door during regular business hours.



For questions or to request an absentee ballot, please contact Town Clerk Allyson Ransom at 719-256-4313 during regular business hours.



Posted at Crestone Town Hall on March 1, 2022

RE-submitted by Clerk Allyson Ransom on March 2, 2022 with correction made regarding residency prior to voting and published in the Crestone Eagle online Newspaper on March 1, 2022.