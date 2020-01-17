TOWN OF CRESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020, 1:00 P.M.

AT THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM, 111 S. ALDER STREET, CRESTONE, CO

Purpose: Public comment on a Planned Unit Development proposal for Tract 3, which consists of 4.62 acres off E. Lime Ave. within the Town of Crestone and zoned Rural Residential

Preliminary application submitted by:

Crestone Peak Community Housing, a nonprofit organization, PO Box 911 Crestone, CO 81131

Published and posted:

As per the Zoning Regulations of the Town of Crestone Section IX-10

Ordinance 2006-013

Crestone Board of Trustees: Mayor Kairina Danforth and Trustees Diane Bairstow, Terry Goergen, Adam Kinney, Kizzen Laki, Sam Pace, and Bob Prather

Comments may be sent in advance of the hearing to:

Crestone Clerk PO Box 64

Crestone, CO 81131 or crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net