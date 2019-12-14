The Crestone Eagle, November 2008:

Obama wins!

Colorado secures Obama victory

The Crestone Eagle editor, in a moment of clairvoyance and faith in Colorado citizens, predicted on Oct. 29th that Colorado would vote for Obama, thereby securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. “I sure hope this headline will be right” says Kizzen Laki. “But since this newspaper is a monthly, and will be published before the actual election, I wanted to get a jump on announcing the big news.”

Vote on November 4!