The Crestone Charter School seeks a full-time office assistant to start this summer for the 22-23 school year. Wages range from $15-$19.50 per hour with benefits and professional growth opportunities. Team member will be the welcoming face of our school, providing support to students and teachers, and be the main assistant to the Office/Business Manager. Previous office/school experience preferred including proficiency with computer skills, and a variety of office tasks. www.crestone-charter-school.org/employment