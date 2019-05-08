Orient Land Trust / Valley View Hot Springs has a housekeeping position open starting immediately. Starting wage is $12 per hour, part time plus pick up shifts. Stop by the Welcome Center or email rosie@olt.org for an application. Please do not call!
