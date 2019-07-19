Join us this Saturday, July 20, for a three-part, one-night only event at the Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache from 6-10pm. The evening is opening with a performance by Laura Goldhamer and music by Chimney Choir, and will feature a special film screening of the documentary “The Right to Rest,” followed by a Q&A with director Sarah Megyesy.

“The Right to Rest provides an an emotional, in-depth look at how various laws in Colorado and Denver criminalize the state of being homeless, and how the eleven tiny homes that make up the Beloved Community Village near the RTD station at 38th and Blake streets have created a sense of community and hope for individuals who used to live on the street or in homeless shelters.”

A folk songwriter, guitarist, old-time banjo player, stop-motion animator, & instrument inventor, Laura Goldhamer merges traditional Americana with the avant-garde. Chimney Choir combines folk harmonies, ambient electronics, and swirling textures of rhythm and melody into a style of music that is not easy to define. Their performances often take on a theatrical quality,

After a three-year slumber, the Historic Ute Theatre has reemerged with a dynamic mission to Uplift, Transform, and Engage through live performances, independent/foreign films, and special events. The multi-talented Historic Ute Theatre team are dedicated to preserving the funky historic vibe of the theatre while offering family-friendly, innovative, accessible, and inspiring programming to San Luis Valley residents and visitors alike.