The Crestone Eagle • May, 2021

Online Baca Grande community forum on wildfire risks & actions May 5

On Wednesday, May 5 from 6:30-8:30pm the Baca Grande Firewise Committee will host a Zoom video call to discuss our local wildfire concerns.

Please join this important community conversation online about our local fire risks—and the resources and actions to reduce risks. For Zoom access info, send an email to bacafirewise@gmail.com.

There will be informative speakers and plenty of open discussion of your questions, concerns and ideas—after each speaker. Topics include: Baca Grande’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP); priority actions for home/lot owners, other residents and Baca Grande Fire Department; and emergency response.

You can send in your questions, ideas, and future forum topics—in advance—by email to bacafirewise@gmail.com, or during the event by chat. The speakers will address as many questions as possible.

Our local Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) is available at: CWPP for Baca Grande. There are a lot of maps. We suggest you focus on the text pages.

Speakers include:

– Adam Moore, Colorado State Forest Service (author of our local Community Wildfire Protection Plan, CWPP)

– Jim Vanderpool, Baca Grande Fire Department

– Daniel Johnson, Wildland firefighter, Saguache County Firewise Program organizer for 12 years.

– Baca Firewise Committee members, who are resident volunteers

– You and your neighbors (ample time for open discussion)

Bring your best ideas—and an open mind.