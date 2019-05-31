The Town of Crestone seeks a part time town code enforcement officer. The ideal applicant must be calm, courteous, firm and have good communication skills. Position requires learning town nuisance and offense codes, writing warnings and citations, attending municipal court as needed, passing a background check and working Saturdays. This is a part time position: $15/hr. Applications are available on the home page of the town’s website: www.colorado.gov/pacific/townofcrestone and at town hall: 108 W. Galena Ave. Crestone. Please submit a brief letter of intent with your completed application to town hall or via email: crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on basis including race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.