The Crestone Eagle • September, 2021

Open Studio Tour bounces back October 9 & 10

After canceling their 2020 tour due to COVID, CrestoneArtists.com’s Open Studio Tour is returning in full force. Fifteen member artists will open their work spaces to the public October 9 and 10, from noon to 5pm. For many, the last year and a half of increased solitude and isolation has been an opportunity to journey more deeply into their creative process. Come see the results.

A free 12-page color catalog with maps and images by each artist is available throughout the area and at www.crestoneartists.com where you can also check COVID restrictions at each studio. Or call 256-4182.